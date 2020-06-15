The search was still ongoing Monday afternoon for a man who jumped from a boat on Lake Norman Sunday and never resurfaced.
North Carolina Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee said the search began after a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and continued until a thunderstorm threatened the search area Sunday evening.
Lee said the missing man, reported to be 20 years old, was on a boat with 11 others Sunday and jumped into the water in an area off Robinson Road.
Crews from Mooresville, Troutman, Shepherds and Sherrills Ford fire departments and Iredell EMS responded as did Wildlife and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol deputies.
The sheriff’s office lake patrol deputies pulled one person out of the water and took him to Stumpy Creek Access where he was evaluated by an Iredell EMS crew. Lee said that man jumped into the water to try to help when the other swimmer did not resurface. Lee said that man did not require hospitalization.
The missing man was not wearing a life jacket, Lee said.
After the search was suspended due to weather Sunday, authorities gathered in the area Monday. Lee said crews began arriving around 6 a.m. Monday and were actively still actively search late Monday afternoon.
The Charlotte Fire Department sent manpower and equipment to the search area Monday.
