Felina Harris, who organized an effort to provide food to area children last weekend, is planning a second event Friday.
Harris said she and others will be handing out meals Friday from 6-7 p.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 571 S. Main St., Troutman.
Harris, who set out to help one family with meals, posted her plans online and saw an immediate response for others wanting to help. In just a couple of days, her plan to help one family grew to helping 83 children and 22 families across the area.
Seeing the need for meals continue to increase as dine-in options at restaurants went away with Gov. Roy Cooper’s order Tuesday, Harris said she wanted to provide another opportunity for people to be fed.
