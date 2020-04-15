Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC CEO Eric Aft is recovering at home after being hospitalized for four days, a news release indicated. Aft entered the hospital early last week for treatment of pneumonia and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Prior to being hospitalized, Aft had been self-isolating at his home for more than 10 days, beginning when he started experiencing symptoms of illness and was unsure of what might develop. Prior to self-isolating, Aft, like everyone at Second Harvest, had been practicing social distancing, the release reported.
Second Harvest services multiple counties, including Iredell.
“I am beyond grateful for the support of my family and don’t know where to begin to express my thanks and love for the overwhelming kindness, support, and encouragement that has been expressed by our community to me and my family during the last week,” Aft stated in a news release.
“The positive thoughts, prayers, and words of concern meant a great deal. There are many others in our community, nation, and world who are or have not fared as well with this terrible virus. Please continue to hold them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”
Aft praised his care team at Novant’s Forsyth Medical Center, sharing that “while there are too many to name in this moment, their care, understanding, and patience in dealing with a very inquisitive patient gave me great comfort when things were not going so well.” He plans to reach out to them individually once fully recovered, the release states.
Aft described the disease as “horrible” and recounted a personal experience that involved 13 straight days of a fever with headache, four days when breathing was uncomfortable and labored, and “a couple of days where, quite frankly, doubt over having a positive outcome was part of my thinking,” the release states.
“As a community, nation, and world we have a long way to go against this struggle. I ask that everyone support each other, respect each other, and give others the gifts of love that you have provided to me. I am indebted to you and am more committed than ever to serve others who are impacted by this crisis and the many other challenges that exist in our world.”
While officially released from his doctor’s care, out of an abundance of caution and to fully recover, Aft will work from home for a period of two weeks, the release states.
