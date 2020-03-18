Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, completes taking a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Washington leads the country in the number of deaths, with most being associated with a nursing home in Kirkland. By Monday, the number of positive cases topped 900.