The Senate Transportation Committee recently heard from State Auditor Beth Wood on the financial state of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The audit details that the department planned to spend approximately $5.94 billion in fiscal year 2019 but exceeded that amount by $742 million (12.5%), according to a weekly newsletter from state Sen. Vickie Sawyer.
Sawyer is not a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, but stated she has been an active participant in meetings covering the Department’s audit.
“The gross mismanagement of funds by senior staff within the Department has resulted in detrimental delays to projects which were already in desperate need of completion for safety reasons. It is clear from my own personal experience and from hearing and reading testimonials from constituents in Iredell and Yadkin counties that roads are unsafe and in need of repair. It’s frustrating to know that these projects will experience further delays.
The Department has a clear need for more oversight in its spending,” Sawyer stated.
According to Sawyer, the following projects in Iredell County have been delayed with the timelines for these “uncertain”:
Division projects — Iredell County
Iredell 212 on SR 1892, $1,136,850, Build Grant — State Funded, Bridge
Iredell 214 on SR 1896, $961,950, Build Grant — State Funded, Bridge
Ridge 219 Over Olin Creek on SR 1892, $874,500, Build Grant — State Funded, Bridge
ADA Ramps ;5000, Construct ADA Ramps at various locations (Americans With Disabilities Act), $71,500, ADA
US 64 (Davie Avenue) and US 21 (Sullivan Road) Convert 5-Approach intersection to a single lane roundabout, $800,000, Other
US 21 — At Intersection of US 21 and SR 2375 (Houston Road)/SR 1312 (Flower House Road). Realign and signalize. $2,950,000, Other
NC 150 at NC 152 (Western intersection), Safety
Replace bridge 20 over I-L Creek on SR 2402, $675,000, Bridge
SR 1302 (Cornelius Road)/SR 1399 (Liva Lane) at SR 1303 (Perth Road), $575,000, Safety
NC 150 at Intersection of NC 150 and SR 2399 (Wiggins Road), Realign intersection, $750,000, Other
Replace bridge 189 over South Yadkin River on SR 1892 (Jennings Road), $3,300,000, Bridge
Central projects — Iredell County
Bridge 480131 on SR 1577 over creek, $2,325,000, Build Grant — State Funded
Bridge 165 on SR 1601 (Branton Road) over Rocky Creek (Comb with BR-0115), $1,600,000, Build Grant — Build Funded, Comb with BR-0115
Bridge 166 over Rocky Creek on SR 1595 (Coolbrook Road) (Comb w/BR-0114), $1,700,000, Build Grant — Build Funded, Comb with BR-0114
SR 1100 (Brawley School Road) From I-77 to US 21, $19,500,000, Build NC — Year 3
