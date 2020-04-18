Sheetz is stepping up to help feed the hungry during the coronavirus outbreak.
The restaurant and convenience chain has announced the expansion of the Kidz Meal Bagz program, which provides free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program started last Thursday. Meal Bagz will be available at all 600 Sheetz locations and will be available all day. The Meal Bagz consists of a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
In Iredell County, there are Sheetz locations at 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville; 1532 Salisbury Road, Statesville; and 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman.
The program is offered at all Sheetzes in North Carolina, according to a news release.
Families interested in taking advantage of the Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any of the locations and ask an employee for a meal at the register or at the drive-thru, the release states. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.
“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz Inc., stated in a news release. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.
“The response from the launch of this program has been huge. As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”
He added that Sheetz will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities it serves.
The program will be available for the next two weeks, at which time it will be re-evaluated based on community need, the release states.
