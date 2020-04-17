Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the gratitude he and his deputies received in recent weeks is much appreciated.
So Tuesday evening, Campbell and several members of the sheriff’s office decided to pay it forward by showing their gratitude to the health care workers at both Iredell Health System and Davis Regional Medical Center.
“We wanted to say thank you and show them they are appreciated,” Campbell said.
Deputies went to the parking lots of both hospitals Tuesday evening, near shift change, to show their appreciation. The patrol cars were parked with blue lights on and deputies standing outside to wave and personally thank the staffs of both hospitals.
Campbell said the idea arose from the many thanks and gifts of food and other items since the coronavirus pandemic began. He said the sheriff’s office wanted to spread some of that goodwill and decided health care workers should be honored.
He said many deputies wanted to take part in the show of appreciation Tuesday but the number of people participating had to be limited due to
social distancing requirements.
Many of the staff members at Davis expressed their thanks to the sheriff’s office for the show of support.
Davis Chief Executive Officer Josh Snow said the staff was deeply moved and humbled by this display of support.
“During these unprecedented times, we are all working living and differently and acts of kindness such as this are even more meaningful,” he said.
“We salute the outstanding service from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and we want them to know how grateful we are for their dedication to our community.”
The show of support at Iredell was just as appreciated.
“Tonight’s sahow of solidarity and support was very meaningful to all of us at Iredell Health System,” said Chief Executive Officer John Green. “Our staff, along with all first responders, work as a cohesive team for the safety and health of our community. We very much appreciate the respect shown to us tonight. We feel that same respect for them. This was a great example of heroes saluting other heroes.”
Campbell said the show of appreciation was repeated Thursday night at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
He said the salutes were a small measure to show the hospitals’ staff members that their hard work in recent weeks is valued.
“We just wanted to thank them for all they do because without them we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs,” he said.
