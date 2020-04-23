Alexander County Emergency Management has received a donation of 1,920 N95 particulate respirators (masks) from Shurtape Technologies in Stony Point.
Shurtape’s Environmental Manager Jerry Eplin delivered the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) on Friday, according to a news release.
“During this unprecedented time of change and uncertainty, we at Shurtape Technologies want to take a moment to thank you for your hard work and selfless efforts to benefit our community,” said Mark Hawes, Shurtape’s director of environment, safety, and product compliance. “Fostering stewardship through giving back to our communities is part of who we are at Shurtape. We appreciate your efforts and thank you for your ongoing commitment to the front lines.”
Shurtape had previously created a supply of these masks in 2009, but those were not needed at the time. So the company "properly stored and maintained the masks," a release states. It recently made the decision to donate the supply to Alexander County Emergency Management and other regional agencies.
Doug Gillispie, Alexander County director of public services, stated in a news release that these supplies will greatly benefit local emergency personnel and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“We sincerely appreciate Shurtape’s generosity and spirit of community as we battle COVID-19. This large donation of PPE will greatly enhance the safety of our employees, first responders, and other frontline workers,” Gillispie stated. “It is a blessing to have such a great corporate partner here in Alexander County.”
