A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville woman.
Katrina Kae (KT) French, 23, is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She was last seen in the 300 block of Gregory Road.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds and has medium length brown hair with blue streaks and green eyes.
French was last seen wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
