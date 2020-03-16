French

French

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old Statesville woman, last seen at a residence on Gregory Road.

The alert for Katerina French was issued around 2:40 a.m.

French is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

French is 5-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants, a black short sleeve shirt and black sneakers. She has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.