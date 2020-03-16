A Silver Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old Statesville woman, last seen at a residence on Gregory Road.
The alert for Katerina French was issued around 2:40 a.m.
French is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
French is 5-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants, a black short sleeve shirt and black sneakers. She has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
