One of Statesville’s biggest liquor makers is deciding to put something different on the shelves.
Southern Distilling Co. owner Pete Barger is using one of his stills to make hand sanitizer to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. As one of the biggest distilleries in the southeast, paired with the fact that hygiene products have been in short supply over the past few weeks, Barger’s company is poised to see its new product reach a fair amount of hands.
It also turns out that making spirits and making germ-killing liquid aren’t as distant as one might think.
“We, as a federally permitted DSP (distilled spirits plant), can make beverage alcohol which contains ethanol,” Barger explained. “Hand sanitizer is made out of denatured ethanol.”
Denatured ethanol is ethanol treated with additives and is unfit for human consumption.
In response to hand sanitizer shortages, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau announced March 18 that any existing DSP can produce hand sanitizer, or distilled spirit to be used in hand sanitizer. The stipulation is that the product meets guidelines from the World Health Organization.
At the distillery located on Jennings Road, Barger pointed to a mass amount of fermenting grain sitting in a 5,000-gallon holding tank. He said it takes around 72 hours to create a batch of ethanol that can be turned into hand sanitizer. He’s not sure how many bottles that will fill, but he’s confident it’s a lot.
“One of our products typically undergoes a year of development before it’s available,” said Pete’s wife and SDC co-owner Vienna Barger. “We’re putting this together in a week.”
South Distilling’s tasting room has been closed since March 15 in order to keep customers and staff protected from infection. Barger’s real intended target is first responders and health care professionals, who will receive the product free.
Barger said Thursday that one recipient will be the Statesville Police Department
The general public will also have the option to purchase SDC’s hand sanitizer; the distillery is accepting case orders through its website. A 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer is selling at around $3,000; a 32 oz. bottle can be bought for $14.99.
“We hope that our efforts and those of other distilleries across the country to be part of the solution to this hand sanitizer shortage will help meet the current needs of our local communities and beyond,” Barger said in a news release. “We are all in this fight together.”
