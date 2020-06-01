In any other time, the sign would be mysterious.
Sitting along Broad Street in Statesville, the white sign boasted stark black block letters: Hand Sanitizer. With a pointing arrow aimed at the Signal Hill Mall lot.
That’s all the initial sign had. And then there was the Southern Distilling Company tent. Just one lone tent sitting in the virtually empty mall lot, with two ladies facing the street, a counter of distillery-created hand sanitizer sitting in front of them.
Lucy Coarsey and Nicole Norton offered insight to customers who stopped to ask about both their alcoholic beverages (which were not for sale at the booth) and their new turn to hand sanitizer (which was). They had been there just part of the day and had seen 50 people by early afternoon.
The night before they were at Fourth Creek Brewing. They’re working to help the community have access to one of the hottest commodities around since the coronavirus pandemic struck — hand sanitizer.
Southern Distilling adjusted quickly to producing sanitizer and has since donated the product to a variety of first responder groups. Now it is getting it out to the community at sites such as this one.
Norton and Coarsey pointed out how versatile the product was, and that it can be used on surfaces, dissolves quickly and leaves no residue or odor.
Coarsey brings her own unique perspective to the pandemic. She was working for the New York Metropolitan Opera when the coronavirus outbreak began. She came home on March 20 and self-isolated for 14 days, then discovered the job at Southern Distilling via Facebook.
She lauds the change that Southern Distilling made as helping not only with the sanitizer shortage, but also with keeping locals employed.
“People who were put out of their business, they were able to get jobs and job security and they’ve been able to employee so many people,” she said.
Business was somewhat brisk in the afternoon at the tent. It will be appearing throughout Iredell in the coming days. To keep up with the pop-up sales, visit https://www.facebook.com/southerndistilling.
