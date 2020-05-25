On Tuesday, Statesville City Council members discussed the city’s proposed budget, trying to find a compromise to approve on June 1. Ultimately, council voted for staff to make an ordinance for the budget with a 5-3 vote.
City Manager Ron Smith presented the original proposed budget on May 4.
To avoid a tax increase when Statesville’s economy has already been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, Smith suggested borrowing about $1.7 million.
At the request of Councilman Steven Johnson, the immediate amount was reduced to $575,000 for purchases Smith said were necessary in the next few months. If the city needs to make other capital purchases, staff can make a request of council. The amount to borrow remains at $1.7 million.
Funds will also be taken from the storm water fund instead of the general fund to purchase a $300,000 street sweeper, but the proposed budget remains unchanged overall.
Council members revisited discussions about the storm water fee and the solid waste fee. However, no changes were made. The revenue generated by the solid waste fee would have to be replaced. One possibility for replacing the fees is raising taxes.
Smith said, with the pandemic’s toll on Statesville, it was not a good time to raise taxes.
Council approved a motion to allow staff to make an ordinance based off of the budget and amendments discussed in the meeting with a 5-3 vote.
Council members William Morgan, David Jones, Amy Lawton, Doris Allison and Fred Foster voted for the motion. Councilmen C.O. “Jap” Johnson, Steven Johnson and John Staford voted against the motion.
Council will vote on the budget’s ordinance at the June 1 meeting starting at 7 p.m.
