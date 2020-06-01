Iredell County is reporting an increase to 268 coronavirus cases, as of Monday afternoon.
Among those who have tested positive, 168 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. Eighty-eight people are isolated at home and six are currently hospitalized, the Iredell County Health Department reported. Six people have died in the county.
In Iredell County, 41 percent of the cases are among those 25-49, 29 percent among those 50-64, 15 percent among those 65 and older, 12 percent among those 18-24 and 3 percent among those 0-17.
Fifty-one percent of the cases in the county are among males.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an increase of 674 cases statewide since Sunday morning. North Carolina officials reported 29,263 cases Monday morning, an increase from Sunday’s 28,589 lab-confirmed cases. Of those, 650 people are currently hospitalized. The state reports 421,908 tests.
Among neighboring counties as of Monday morning, Mecklenburg has the highest number of cases with 4,412 and 92 deaths. Rowan County reported 673 cases with 34 deaths and Wilkes County has 500 cases with six deaths. Cabarrus has 497 cases with 21 deaths and Catawba is reporting 217 cases with six deaths. Yadkin County has 177 cases with two deaths and Davie County has 103 cases and two deaths. Lincoln County has 70 cases and Alexander County is reporting 35.
(1) comment
As the numbers for infections, hospitalizations and deaths (and recoveries) for the novel coronavirus continue to rise, we should all at least wonder why it is so urgent that we return to those things we were doing prior to the period of mandatory sheltering at home. Around our country, more people have died from this virus than from a normal season of the flu, Vietnam, Korea, 9/11 and Pearl Harbor - combined.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.