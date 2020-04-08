The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 60 in Iredell County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Health Department. The county has also reported its first death from the virus.
The number of cases in the county on Tuesday was 55, according to the Health Department.
North Carolina reported 3,426 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, with 90 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Fifty-three people have died.
The number of reported cases in the state was 3,221 on Tuesday and the known death total was 46.
The Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
North and central have 11 cases each, and south has 38.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The Health Department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age range of those who tested positive, 15% of the cases are in the 18-24 age range, 32% are in the 25-49 age range, 38% are in the 50-64 age range, and 15% are among those 65 and older.
Males accounted for 52% of the cases.
The Health Department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 42,987 tests, according to officials.
There are 386 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates statewide COVID-19 numbers daily.
Its numbers do not necessarily reflect those of local health departments as those are updated in real-time. For example, the state still has Iredell with three less cases.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 830 cases. It has seven reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 86 cases and one reported death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 64 cases and two deaths. Catawba has 28 cases and one death. Davie has 20 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 11 cases and Yadkin has nine. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two cases.
