The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce held a town hall with Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Rep. Jeff McNeely last week in which they talked about how Iredell County’s reopening will be affected by state decisions.
The state legislature returned to Raleigh in late April and has been working on legislation to prepare state businesses to reopen when the governor eases restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor has control of the reopening process and has announced a phased process to do so. The state will reach new phases of reopening as it has lower numbers of cases and hospitalizations. The first phase began Friday. The state will remain in each phase for at least two weeks.
Federal dollarsSawyer said the legislature had determined how to use federal dollars given to the state for recovery after the pandemic.
Most of the money will be going to education and health care. McNeely said the funds given to education will focus on nutrition, summer remediation programs that would start in early August and improving the technology in schools so the state’s education system will be prepared if similar efforts have to be taken in the future.
Sawyer said legislators had made sure manufacturers who had transitioned to creating personal protection equipment had protection from liability.
“If you should be sued from someone saying you did not manufacture this correctly, we shored up the language there to make sure you’re okay,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said legislators had saved about half the money given to the state by the federal government because it is hard to predict what will happen later this year and what the state will face.
School CalendarMcNeely, who is on the state legislator’s education committee, said the last day to go to school was Aug. 24. He said Iredell Statesville Schools will probably start as early as schools can which is Aug. 17.
Mitchell Community College has agreed to base its schedule off of the Aug. 17 schedule. McNeely said it would be a tight fit, but students should be able to take exams before winter break.
Remedial summer camps for teacher-identified students will be available starting Aug. 3. However, the programs are optional even if teachers have identified a student.
“This has shown how important teachers are in the lives of our students every day because this (learning from home) does not work for a lot of our students, and we know that.”
Sawyer said she was trying to introduce a bill to allow school districts in Iredell to start earlier than Aug. 17.
Reopening plan
“For those of you who are like me and Jeff and own small businesses, which most of you all are, I know the reopen plan is sensitive to you and how do we do to responsibly and respectfully,” Sawyer said. “I can have all the opinions in the world. It is truly Gov. Cooper’s ball game.”
Sawyer said she has had a change of heart since the beginning of the stay-at-home order. At first she supported it, but now she thinks the state should focus on finding a balance between safety and efficiency, so small businesses can reopen.
After talking with state health officials about thyroid cancer, she is familiar with their ability to collect data. She said she was naturally skeptical and started asking questions about the coronavirus numbers. Legislators have asked for improved models and received them recently.
“I’ve been asking where is the middle ground here to reopen safely,” Sawyer said.
For immuno-compromised people and other at-risk individuals who need to stay isolate, McNeely said he thought there would be another round of unemployment. He told his employees, one of which recently recovered from cancer, that if any of them felt like they were in danger, they did not have to come into work.
McNeely said he understood the fears of immuno-compromised people and thinks they should stay safe by staying at home as much as possible. Legislators want as many people to be healthy as possible. However, people who can go to work safely should be able to.
Sawyer said most of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 were related to an underlying condition as well, using data from the state’s health department.
“It is something that nobody wants, but it is something that 98% of us can fight off,” Sawyer said. “What we can’t fight off is this unemployment system with our restaurants, which are dying, our kids who need much needed resources they’re not getting. There’s going to be some balance here.”
According to the governor’s phased plan, businesses will open and restaurants will open dining rooms again June 1. Sawyer said that’s devastating for business owners and too late.
For people who cannot open, they may not be receiving the relief they need. Sawyer said of the one million people who have applied for unemployment, only 450,000 have received money. Business owners who can’t open their operations and their employees may have been without income since March 20.
McNeely said his legislative office has helped more than 400 people with unemployment.
Sawyer said the state budget will also be affected by the stay-at-home order. However, legislators will explore budget cuts instead of tax increases.
“Small businesses have been at the front lines of this,” Sawyer said. “They were cut first. It seems like they’re being helped last. The resources are not adequate.”
