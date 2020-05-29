The Statesville ABC Board is soliciting proposals for funding from community organizations involved in substance abuse.
Each year, by North Carolina law, the ABC Board in Statesville distributes a minimum of 7 percent of its remaining gross receipts (after other designated distributions) for the treatment of alcoholism or substance abuse, or for research or education on alcohol or substance abuse. Last year, the Statesville ABC Board distributed $58,500 to seven area agencies for this purpose.
Requests should be submitted by July 15 and contain the following information: name of the organization, mailing address, city, state, contact person, telephone number and amount requested; and a one-page description of how the organization plans to utilize the funds.
The ABC Board will review the proposals and then select the organizations they wish to interview. Interviews will take place during the summer and the final decision on fund distribution (and the actual distribution) will take place in August. The amount of money available for distribution will not be determined until the annual audit is completed.
More information about the program and an application can be obtained online at www.statesvilleabc.com, by calling 704-873-5078 or by email to tip.nicholson@gmail.com.
The application should be mailed to: Statesville ABC Board, Attention: Tip Nicholson, PO Box 902, Statesville, NC 28687.
