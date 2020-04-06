Statesville city government offices will be closed Friday, April 10 in recognition of the Easter Holidays. There will be no garbage collection on that day.
The schedule for garbage collection for the week of April 6-10 is as follows:
For residential routes, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule; Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on Thursday.
The commercial routes involving rollout containers and garbage cans will remain on the same schedule for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Friday’s route will be collected on Thursday. Saturday’s route will operate on a regular schedule.
The Statesville ABC stores will be open on April 10.
