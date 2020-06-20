Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE AREA EARLY THIS MORNING... MOIST SURFACE CONDITIONS, CLEAR SKIES, AND LIGHT WINDS ALLOWED FOG TO FORM OVERNIGHT. IN SOME PORTIONS OF THE CAROLINA PIEDMONT, ALONG WITH THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, THE FOG HAS BECOME DENSE, WITH VISIBILITY BELOW 1/2 MILE. TAKE EXTRA CARE IF DRIVING THIS MORNING, AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN, LEAVE MORE SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES THAN NORMAL, AND USE LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS. THE FOG SHOULD LIFT BY 9 AM.