The Statesville City Council will consider approving the 2020-21 fiscal year budget ordinance, among other actions on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. with a pre-agenda meeting set for 6. The meeting can be watched via livestream on the City of Statesville’s YouTube channel as the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to alter public meetings.
The City will consider approving the current budget. Recently, Statesville City Council members discussed the city’s proposed budget in a workshop, trying to find a compromise to approve on June 1. Ultimately, council voted for staff to make an ordinance for the budget with a 5-3 vote.
City Manager Ron Smith presented the original proposed budget on May 4.
To avoid a tax increase when Statesville’s economy has already been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the city was requesting $1.7 million for the budget.
The proposal keeps the tax rate at $0.5478.
“As we started the budget process, I was encouraged by the amount of growth and development that the city is experiencing, and some of the pressures from last year seemed to be easing,” Smith previously stated to the Record & Landmark, reading from his budget message which can be found on the city’s website.
During the meeting, the City will also:
» Continue a public hearing on approving a site plan filed by Beretta Development for mini-warehouses located at 1739 Wilkesboro Highway;
» Continue the public hearing from the March 16 and May 4 meetings and consider approving the first reading of annexation of properties located adjacent to 110 Vance PO Road;
» Conduct a public hearing and consider passing the first reading of a text amendment concerning a child home day care;
» Consider a resolution to affix the terms, conditions and rate for the interfund loan from the Electric Fund to the Airport Fund;
» Consider approving water and sewer items in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation I-40/I-77 project.
On the consent agenda for the meeting are the following:
» An ordinance to amend the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards Electric Rider, the Customer Generation Credit Rider and the Renewable Energy Credit Rider;
» A rezoning request filed by Calvary Baptist Church for propery located on 504 Whites Mill Road;
» Receive the Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau Quarterly Financial Report;
» Consider approving the second reading of an amendment to the Special Events Ordinance to give more organizations the ability to sponsor events on city property that involve distribution of alcohol and streamline the special events permitting process.
