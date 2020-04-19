Statesville City Council will be meeting on Monday. While the public cannot attend the meeting in person, the meeting will be streamed on the city’s website.
At the meeting, council members will vote on adding two school resource officers. Schools in Statesville have four SROs already.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education has approved funding for an additional two.
One SRO will go to Statesville High School. Another will split their time between N.B. Mills Elementary School and East Iredell Middle School.
ISS pays for 10 months of the SRO’s salary, and Statesville is responsible for the other two months.
If a Statesville resident wants to submit a public comment, email bfugett@statesvillenc.net, call Fugett at 704-878-3544, or drop off the comment at City Hall.
Comments have to include first and last name and the resident’s address. They must be submitted by Monday at noon to be read into the minutes at the meeting which will start at 7 p.m.
The council will also:
» Consider an additional environmental study and research requested by the Federal Aviation Administration before extending a runway.
» Consider the annexation and rezoning of property on Vance Po Road near Bell Farm Road and Mocksville Highway to allow the construction of a housing development.
