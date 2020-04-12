They just wanted to bring the spirit of Easter to their home — and also to friends, neighbors and anyone who might be driving or walking down their street.
So Austin and Brenae Waugh came up with an idea. While they couldn’t attend church service on Easter Sunday and enjoy their usual activities and the message on the Resurrection because of the statewide stay-at-home order, they could bring the meaning of Easter home. They did so by erecting an approximately six-foot tall cross in their yard.
While they initially considered putting it in back of their house to enjoy with their four children, they opted instead to put it in the side yard for everyone to see.
“Because we weren’t able to attend church, we were just looking for other ways to be able to worship other than being at that building,” Brenae Waugh said. “We wanted it to be just as special as it always is for our kids. We just decided to put the cross in our yard for Palm Sunday, so we did that and put the palms on it and the purple to represent royalty with the sash.”
They planned to add flowers to it Easter Sunday, though with less-than-ideal weather in the forecast on Friday they might move that up a day. Even those, though, would have a special meaning.
“My grandfather passed away in January and his house is empty and he has beautiful, beautiful flowers blooming at his house and we’re going to go to his house tomorrow and pick a good many flowers from his house and use them on the cross,” she said. “That will be a happy time to be able to use something of his since he passed in January. “
Mainly, though, they were intent on helping their children remember what the message behind Easter is about — especially this year.
“We just wanted our children to experience Easter as much as normal as we could make it for them with everything going on this year,” Brenae Waugh said.
After all, little else has been normal of late. Her children — Raleigh Cate, 8, Carrington, 6, Austin Grace, 4, and Chapman, 2 — have joined the rest of the community in being housebound of late.
“My children really have left the house to go on our daily walks and to ride in the car and that’s about it. They haven’t gone anywhere in multiple weeks now,” she said.
So she decided to use this moment to bring home the point that the meaning of Easter stays the same, even when everything else seems to be changing.
So Austin went to Lowe’s and bought some 4x4’s and “it didn’t take him any time to put the pieces together or whatever and dug it and put it in our side yard.”
That decision was the one that took some time — and truly put the meaning behind the cross.
The road next to their house is busy, generally speaking, and her family just wanted to provide a calm moment amid so much change.
“We wanted people to see he importance of Easter and all it represents,” she said. “There are so many people that are hopeless right now with everything going on and maybe this will be the only hopeful and pretty thing they see right now.”
Her kids have embraced it as well, even getting her to retrieve the purple sash quickly on a recent night when it blew away in the storm.
Her community, too, has responded — helping her note the impact of the message she is sending with her cross.
“Christ is our hope and that’s what we’re relying on right now,” she said. “A lot of neighbors have come by and said, wow, that’s what I needed right now. Just maybe some good can come out of all of this.”
