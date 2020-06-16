Statesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Smith presented a study with information about the department’s coverage, as well as property, equipment and personnel needs.
The presentation was made prior to the Statesville City Council meeting Monday.
Smith said the department mapped the areas personnel could respond to within five minutes. With the four current fire stations, there is a service gap in north Statesville above Davie Avenue, between US 21 and NC 115.
Smith explained a fire truck could not get to the area within five minutes. that is the guideline because a five-minute response time is a requirement for some of SFD’s accreditation. Statesville’s department is highly accredited, putting it in the top two percent of all fire departments in the state.
Using mapping software, the department tried to find the best solution to close the service gap. Smith said he even tried moving all four existing fire stations but could not close the service gap, demonstrating city growth. A fifth fire station is now necessary.
The service analysis “started out as part of an idea to project where fire stations need to go over time, and what we found out is we have significant gaps now,” Smith said.
Smith suggested putting a fifth fire station at the intersection of Radio and Gaither roads.
Fire Station 1, the oldest fire station, was built in 1952. Smith said the station will have to be replaced in the next few years. He suggested relocating the fire station to the corner of Monroe Street and Washington Avenue in front of Purple Heart Homes.
“We’re not coming to you, saying, ‘Hey, we should break ground tomorrow,’” Smith said. “We are saying that is a realistic property that we can acquire that would fit for a fire station.”
Mayor Costi Kutteh said he had spoken to the non-profit’s co-founder John Gallina, and Gallina is open to the idea.
In the next few years, the fire department will also need to update Fire Station 2 which is only 10 years younger than Fire Station 1. These updates included allowing fire trucks to turn left and right onto the road. Currently, trucks can only go one way.
Smith also suggested five more personnel and some equipment that would help the department meet requirements for higher levels of accreditation.
“Citizens without service should always be a priority,” Smith said.
Not only is a timely response residents’ due, but Smith said if the service gap continues to go unaddressed, it could affect the department’s accreditation.
City Manager Ron Smith said as Statesville grows to the north and south, more fire stations will be needed. Currently SFD is assisted by volunteer fire departments like Troutman and Ebenezer.
However, as growth continues in these areas, the city will need to add more fire departments in the northern and southern areas.
“If you were to wait too long, you might be looking at three or four stations in this conversation,” Smith said.
