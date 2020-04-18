Sheila Jenkins, current principal at Statesville High School, is transferring to take the same role at Sharon Elementary. Former Statesville High Assistant Principal Chad Parker has been appointed to become principal of the school.
Superintendent Brady Johnson sent a letter to staff members and parents announcing the change. Jason Humphrey, current principal at Sharon, has already announced plans to move to Third Creek Elementary as principal later this spring.
Jenkins and her family currently reside in the Sharon district.
“Her children and her husband all attended Sharon Elementary,” Johnson states in the letter. “Their love for the school transcends generations and was the catalyst for her request.”
Jenkins has worked in the roles of teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator for school accountability during her career.
“She shared with me that this move is exactly what she needs to make a long-term commitment to many more years of service to public education,” Johnson stated.
“I am totally confident in Mrs. Jenkins’ ability to meet the requirements that you shared with me in last week’s survey. I can attest that she is a leader that is collaborative, data-driven and totally student-centered. She will serve your school and community with distinction for many years to come.”
Parker is currently the principal of South Stanly High School. He has also worked as an assistant principal at South Iredell High School.
“As a veteran math teacher, coach and administrator, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role,” Johnson stated in a separate letter. “Mr. Parker has earned the reputation as a data-driven leader committed to high standards for staff and students. His leadership style is rooted in collaborative decision-making, a laser-like focus on results and his commitment to serve the whole school as he meets the needs of every student, every day.”
Johnson said the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education had approved the move.
The announcement came a short time after Dr. Jeff James was confirmed as the new superintendent of the system, to start on July 1.
Johnson, who will step away from being superintendent on June 30, addressed the timing of the announcements in his letter. James, who has longtime ties to Iredell County, is currently the superintendent of Stanly County Schools.
“I would like to make one point very clear concerning this appointment,” Johnson stated. “The decision to appoint Mr. Parker as the principal of Statesville High School was my decision solely. This decision was made earlier in the week before the appointment of Dr. Jeff James as the new superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools. I hope this disclosure can abort any speculation that Dr. James brought Mr. Parker with him from Stanly County.”
