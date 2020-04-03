A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on felony drug charges.
Derryck Duane Turner Jr., 29, of West Front Street, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He received a $15,000 bond after appearing before a magistrate.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a vehicle on Turnersburg Highway at Country View Road Thursday for a traffic violation.
Deputy Little asked the driver, Turner, to step out of the vehicle and while he was checking Turner’s driver’s license status, Little suspected there could be illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Deputy M. Hicks and canine “Bosco” arrived to assist and the dog alerted on the vehicle for the odor of an illegal narcotic, Campbell said. Deputies then searched the vehicle and all of the occupants.
During the search, deputies located 9.2 ounces of marijuana, two handguns and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.
Turner has a previous criminal history of misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, assault on a female, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He has nine pending charges, including felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor counts of simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked and carrying a concealed weapon.
