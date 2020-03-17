After the announcement of the county’s first coronavirus case, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh declared a state of emergency for the city Monday.
At the end of a brief city council meeting including only necessary items, Kutteh read the proclamation for the state of emergency.
The proclamation allows City Manager Ron Smith “to take appropriate protective action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including implementing restriction, modifications, or alterations to any city operations, services, or facilities, and to take other protective measures as he deems appropriate, and consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and in accordance with executive orders issued by the President of the United States and the Governor of North Carolina.”
According to a School of Government at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill blog post written by lecturer Norma Houston, a local state of emergency triggers several authorities, including restriction to movements of people in public places, operation of places people may travel to and from, and other activities which could reasonably affect the spread of the coronavirus.
Smith said the biggest action he planned to take at this time was closing the city offices to limit the amount of interactions between city employees and the public.
Iredell County declared a state of emergency Tuesday as well. In response, the county recreation center will close.
The Iredell Public Library will be closed except from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville Graded students who make appointments.
To do so, students should call their closest library. Students without a means of transportation can schedule a ride with Iredell County Area Transportation Service or ICATS.
Other library patrons can reserve materials by phone or online to pick up between 3-5 p.m. at the circulation desk.
The library is completely closed on weekends.
ICATS will stop fixed routes. If without transportation for a medically necessary or essential service trip, individuals can schedule a ride.
“The best we can do is the exact opposite of what we’re doing now,” Kutteh said after reading the proclamation. “We’re not to congregate and should stay as isolated as we can.”
In other business the council:
» Postponed a public hearing on the annexation and rezoning of Vance PO Road, near the intersection of U.S.64 and Bell Farm Road, for the next applicable meeting. The developer wishes to build senior apartments on the property. Kutteh and Councilman David Jones read comments from citizens who didn’t attend the meeting because of the coronavirus asking for the public hearing to be postponed to a time citizens could safely attend.
» Unanimously approved plans for a Bojangles in front of the Box Car Grille on Taylorsville Highway.
» Unanimously approved the $20,625 purchase of new firearms. Police Chief David Addison said the purchase was part of an effort to distribute the same type of gun to all officers. Currently, Statesville Police Department officers are armed with different types of firearms that use different types of ammunition. The new guns should be distributed in the next month or two.
