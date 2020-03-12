Statesville native John Holdsclaw IV was named chairman of the board of the Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI Coalition). Holdsclaw has served as vice chair for the past two years and will serve a two-year term as chairman.
The CDFI Coalition Board is comprised of 18 organizations representing community development loan funds, community development banks, community development credit unions, micro-enterprise lenders, community development corporations, community development venture capital funds and intermediaries.
As board chair, Holdsclaw will drive the policy agenda for CDFIs forward and help the CDFI Coalition coordinate industrywide initiatives to increase the availability of capital, credit and financial services to low-income communities across the nation.
“The coalition is the unified voice for CDFIs nationwide and we are very fortunate to have John as our board chair,” said Bob Rapoza, spokesperson for the Coalition and founder and president of Rapoza Associates. “His strong background in advocacy and commitment to initiatives serving low-income communities nationwide will be a huge benefit in advancing the community development finance policy agenda and our mission to ensure fair access to financial resources for underserved and underbanked communities.”
In addition to the CDFI Coalition, Holdsclaw currently serves on the board of directors of the Self Help Venture Fund, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, and the Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp., board of advisors for the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and board of trustees of Global Communities.
Holdsclaw, a 1988 graduate of Statesville High School, is the vice president for strategic initiatives for National Cooperative Bank, a leading financial institution dedicated to providing banking solutions to cooperatives, their members and socially responsible organizations nationwide.
