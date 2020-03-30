As Statesville residents prepare to follow N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, city employees are making plans to continue providing essential services as safely and effectively as possible.
To help residents keep up with recent changes, here is a look at current modifications:
» Utility bill payments — The city asks residents to pay from home. The online payment system and pay-by-phone are the easiest and safest way to make utility payments.
Note that the $2.75 convenience fee issued by the credit card company will be credited back to your account. City officials ask that you do not let the $2.75 fee keep you from making credit card payments.
» Sanitation update — Place your garbage and recycling containers on the curb on the night before your pick-up.
The schedule has been adjusted to keep crews from all working at the same time and the first crew goes out at 6 a.m.
» Enforcement of order — Violating the stay-at-home order is a class two misdemeanor, which means a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the N.C. General Assembly.
Read the complete order so you will know how it impacts you. Statesville Police Chief David Addison stated that his officers will help clarify the order and its enforcement when necessary.
» City facilities — All will remain closed to the public, including the City Hall building.
The city encourages everyone to do all business via phone or email and to make appointments if you need to see someone in person.
» Water issues — Residents are asked to continue using less water. The equipment at the Statesville Water Plant is expected to be repaired by Wednesday, but it is important for businesses and residents to refrain from unnecessary use of water until then.
Tuesday’s expected rainfall will certainly help with lawns, pollen and car washing, the release states.
