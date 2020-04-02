In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is closing the Soccer Complex to vehicles until further notice.
Access to the park is still available on foot or by bike via the Fourth Creek Greenway, according to a Facebook post from the city. Public parking areas for the Fourth Creek Greenway are located on E. Broad St. and the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center.
The public is encouraged to practice social distancing (six feet minimum) and refrain from gathering in groups larger than 10.
“We appreciate your understanding as we continue doing our part to keep our community safe,” the post states.
