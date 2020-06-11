The Statesville City Council passed a budget without a raise for employees on June 1 due to estimated economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic. The Statesville Professional Firefighters Association has been vocal about the decision.
In discussions between council members and staff concerning the budget, it was decided council would revisit the matter of raises for all city employees later in the year when the financial impacts of the pandemic were clearer.
SPFFA President Justin Elam said he sent a letter to City Manager Ron Smith questioning that decision. There have also been posts on the association’s Twitter account about firefighters not receiving raises.
Elam said firefighters were told they would receive raises last year, and they were disappointed no pay raise was incorporated into the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Last year, council approved a career development program for firefighters and police as well as a raise for police.
Council decided to give police a raise first because the Statesville Police Department had more positions to fill and needed to be more competitive to do so.
“When times were good, we didn’t get a raise,” Elam said.
Currently, Statesville firefighters get paid between $30,978,48 — 51,114.54 a year.
While Elam acknowledged the economic impacts of the pandemic, he said those impacts were estimated, not certain.
Elam said the Statesville Fire Department is training firefighters only to lose some to higher-paying municipalities like Concord and Mooresville.
“The pandemic has highlighted the need for first responders,” Elam said.
Councilwoman Amy Lawton said she understood Statesville firefighters’ complaints and knows they provide a necessary service for the city, but the council needs to understand where the city’s finances stand before making changes to the budget.
“Unless we want to raise taxes, and everyone I’ve talked to doesn’t seem to want that, we’ve got to see where we’re at,” Lawton said.
Councilman William Morgan agreed and pointed out that no city employee got a raise. Council could have also cut necessary capital projects to pay for raises. He said the projects included in the budget were necessities.
Morgan said council and staff did make sure increased health care costs were not passed on to employees.
Smith said the increased cost of health care and the expected impact of the pandemic created a strain on the budget.
He said that he would have preferred to give employees raises, but he has to balance his desires for employees and fiscal responsibility.
Smith said the three percent raise for every employee that staff had planned to suggest before the pandemic would cost roughly $600,000 per year.
“Hopefully we’ve estimated (this year’s revenue) low, and we’ll be able to come back with raises for employees,” Smith said.
He added that council plans to reevaluate the impact of the pandemic in October to see if the city has more revenue than expected.
As long as the city’s budget remains balanced, amendments can be passed with a majority vote during a council meeting.
“This is not a discussion that is over,” Smith said.
