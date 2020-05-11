Statesville retail businesses started reopening this weekend. At least some of them.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Phase One of the reopening process last week, meaning that some retailers could reopen as of 5 p.m. Friday, with restrictions. Those were obvious over the weekend as stores like T.J. Maxx had lines of people, properly distanced, outside waiting for their chance to shop.
People, though, were generally abiding by the rules. Residents in masks were seen pushing carts from stores across town. Downtown Statesville saw the reopening of the popular GG’s Arts, Frames and Gift’s and other stores, with varying degrees of success.
Owner Gloria Hager said Saturday that business had been brisk. People roamed into the store, shouting their muffled hellos through masks.
“We’ve been busy,” Hager said late Saturday afternoon. “I’m really very surprised. From the time we opened until now, we have been busy.”
She said people had been kind and respectful about social distancing.
“Everyone that came in was just so happy to be out,” she said. “They were so happy we were open. We had several people thank us for being open, said they missed us. It’s been sort of like a reunion.”
The retailers allowed to open under the executive order must do so at 50 percent of capacity.
People across Statesville were enjoying the moment, but also looking toward when they could get out even more.
Cutler Desjarlais has been working from home throughout the pandemic. Haley Leatherman has been home as well. On Saturday afternoon, as they sat in downtown Statesville, each talked about both how nice it was to be back out — and what they looked forward to in the future phases of reopening.
“It’s nice to feel the sunshine on you,” Desjarlais said. “It’s not too crowded.”
As for Leatherman, she said it had been crowded on the streets earlier in the day but had calmed down.
And while she was enjoying the moment, she admitted she’s looking forward to when the restaurants open as well.
“I want to go eat Mexican food,” she said with a laugh.
For others, Saturday was less successful, though still a positive step.
Tanisha Schoolfield has a unique perspective on the business closings. She opened Creations by TYS Sept. 3. She was still getting established when the stay-at-home order was issued in March. Although she has online business, she’s worried about the impact this will have on what she says is her first brick-and-mortar business.
She reopened Saturday but it was a slow day. She didn’t appear overly concerned, though, pointing to larger stores that were probably getting an influx of business.
“I think, truthfully, other big stores were open today and I think (people) flocked to those stores because they haven’t been able to get there,” she said on Saturday. “They’ve been shut down so I think that’s where the crowd was.”
As a newer business, though, she has a unique perspective on the outbreak.
“I was just getting momentum, people getting to know I was here, I have a few regular customers and then we got hit with this,” she said. “The downtown committee has been very helpful and encouraging, but I think it has put a damper on, of course, ourselves as well as people coming … I was looking forward to summer downtown and different events, but I don’t know how that’s going to go now.
“It’s something that we just have no control over.”
She’s hopeful, though, her newfound customer base will return. Like others, she’ll be maintaining her hours. The local businesses, though, will be keeping an eye on hours and crowds as they navigate this initial two-week period of the reopening. No one knows exactly how people will react after the first flush of excitement about being able to get out a little.
“I don’t really know yet what we need to do,” Hager said. “It’s a different time. We’re happy to meet people here if they need something or make an appointment. Whatever we need to do to accommodate the customer we will do.”
