Statesville City Manager Ron Smith’s proposed 2020-21 budget does not include a tax hike.
The proposal keeps the tax rate at $0.5478.
“As we started the budget process, I was encouraged by the amount of growth and development that the city is experiencing, and some of the pressures from last year seemed to be easing,” Smith said, reading from his budget message which can be found on the city’s website.
Those pressures include increased employee health insurance costs and retirement contributions as well as several necessary projects.
This year, the city has felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic like everyone else. Smith said the pandemic has affected the city’s utility bill collection and the amount of occupancy tax the city collects from travelers staying in hotels. Statesville is also facing higher health insurance costs again.
“The goal of the budget team was to attempt to balance the budget with no tax increase, as this would only exacerbate the impact on an already aching local economy,” Smith said. “Our intent was not to pass the impact of the city’s losses along to our residents, business owners, or employees.”
To make this possible, one of the steps the city is proposing is to use a little more than $1 million in the general fund for capital projects requiring a one-time investment. Smith said the money would go to seven projects, five of which are part of N.C. Department of Transportation projects. Projects include the renovation of Fire Station 1, greenway development and several transportation-related studies and projects.
One sacrifice that has been made was the council’s highest priority: employee raises. In a planning session, council members prioritized raising the pay of public safety and public works employees. However, Smith said there was some money saved for a time when the economy rebounds. At that time, some raises were possible.
Smith ended his message on an optimistic note. Despite challenges the city continues to face and the new difficulties introduced by the coronavirus pandemic, Statesville has seen new residential development. Industrial developers have expressed interest in properties around Statesville, and progress has been made on a 400,000-square-foot industrial building on the Larkin commerce park. The water lines to be installed for that building will allow for more development near Exit 45 of Interstate 77.
Smith said because growth is coming to Statesville, it is affecting the city’s departments. There were requests for new employees, and all but three were not included in the budget.
“Those needs will not disappear and must be addressed at some point,” Smith said. “It is my sincere hope that the economy comes roaring back, and we can come to you with proposed budget amendments in this coming year, the first of which could be employee raises, Council’s highest budget priority.”
Council members will meet May 19 and 20 to discuss the budget and make changes. It must be approved by July 1.
On Monday, council also:
» approved extending a water line to the Larkin commerce park development;
» continued the public hearing on a development for seniors near Taylorsville Highway after residents requested the proceedings be held until the public can attend meetings in public.
