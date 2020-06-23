Shannon Patrick read about a food drive for Mooresville’s FeedNC and decided donating canned goods was a way to help out and teach her two children about giving back.
That lesson and the desire to help others meant a trip of more than an hour. Patrick lives in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
“I read about this on Facebook,” she said as she watched volunteers John Langenbach and Reed Vought unload the bags of food she brought to donate. “When the COVID-19 thing started I stocked up, and now that it’s not as bad, I decided to donate all the extra stuff since we didn’t need it and someone else does. I want to teach my kids to help other people and give to people who need it more than we do.”
Whitney Cassell didn’t drive nearly as far as Patrick, but she did make the trip across town to bring boxes of food collected through her church, Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist. She said the church members contributed to an annual food drive and she delivered nearly 200 pounds of everything from canned goods to boxes of macaroni and cheese.
FeedNC strives to feed, educate, support and empower those in need.
The food drive was held to stock the shelves for FeedNC’s food pantry, and by 10 a.m., an hour into the drive, they were well on the way to accomplishing that goal.
Beth Packard of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman brought in 68 pounds of food items to stock the shelves. She said other Exchange Club members were planning to bring donations, and she pledged help in the future.
“If there’s any specific needs, reach out to us and let us know,” she said to Bonnie Battalia, who was taking information as each person drove up to drop off donations.
While volunteers and staff members of FeedNC helped collect information and donations, inside another group of volunteers took on the task of fulfilling the name of the drive, Stock the Shelves.
Rachel Betz, 13, and Winnie Clark, who is almost 13, were doing just that. The girls were arranging some of the donated food into categories and making sure everything was readily accessible and visible.
Both said they were spending their Saturday morning at FeedNC because they wanted to help.
Like Patrick, Cassell and Packard, the girls wanted to make a difference.
Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said the Stock the Shelves did make a difference. By the time the three-hour drive concluded, the tally was 5,000 pounds of various types of food.
“I am so thankful to our community for stepping up and providing food for our pantry during the summer that will help us to have adequate supplies through our fall food drive. There are many families who never imagined they would need help and because of our community’s generosity, food is one less worry for them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.