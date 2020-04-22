Strawberries will soon be ready for harvest, and owners of area farms are working hard to make sure that both those who visit the farms as well as the employees are safe during this pandemic.
In a release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said that “it is encouraging to see how quickly growers have responded to the situation and what extra measures they have taken to ensure consumers have a safe supply of fresh strawberries this year.”
Local strawberry farm owners are among those who have taken extra steps to make sure their crop and all who are at the farms are healthy and safe.
“We are constantly adapting to the changing environment,” said Douglas Patterson, owner/vice president of Patterson Farm, Inc. in China Grove. “We are developing plans now by talking to growers we know in other states and eastern North Carolina. Also, we resource the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina State University Extension and Food Safety Researchers for recommendations.”
Installing additional hand-washing stations, providing hand sanitizers for employees and customers; requiring employees to wear disposable gloves while handling produce; and ensuring sick employees stay home are some of the changes that have been made at the local farms.
“Our help that does the picking we are making them wash,” said
Brian Howard, who runs Howard’s Family Farm in Harmony. “We are going to have to be real diligent to have them wash hands before they go in the field and go out.”
Having hand sanitizer and hand-washing ability was also a given at Carrigan Farms, said Kelly Carrigan, co-owner of the Mooresville farm.
Howard said that they are making their own sanitizer and “will have someone there squirting sanitizer and (people) can wash hands. All this is in guidance with the NCDA,” he shared.
An additional change that Howard’s Family Farm has made is in the type of buckets they use. (We) “used to have reusable buckets, but now have one-use buckets,” Howard noted.
While the strawberries are not ready for picking yet, Patterson noted that their farm market is open with call-ahead orders for drive through and online ordering for delivery.
And in the market itself, he said, “We have placemarkers on the floor in the market for our walk-in customers to show the six-foot distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations are throughout, and our cashiers are instructed to sanitize between every transaction. The market is sanitized many times throughout the day as well as after closing and re-opening,” Patterson continued.
Shields are also to be installed at the cash registers said several of the employees at the market.
Distancing in the fields is another way that the local farms are working to make sure those who come are safe.
“The field is big,” said Carrigan, “and people can space out easily when picking. It looks like we might be open around the end of April for pick-your-own.”
Howard said that they “will have to limit the people in the field and try to minimize exposure.” He did note that it is “a great looking crop coming in.”
“We may do delivery,” he said. But he did share the desire to “get as many preorders as we can over the phone at 704-539-4994, where we can box up (the strawberries) and bring to their cars,” Howard said is another way that customers can be kept safe.
Patterson shared that the “strawberry crop looks great so far. We are working on plans to pick your own and believe we can achieve a safe environment for our customers to come pick.”
In the release a listing was provided by the N.C. Strawberry Association of the you-pick strawberry farms with contact information at www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator. North Carolina is the third-largest strawberry producer in the nation. In 2018, the state grew 1,100 acres of strawberries generating $21.3 million in farm income.
