Sub Express celebrated its 40th anniversary Friday with three owners, past and present employees, long-time customers, the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Statesville Development Corp.
People gathered within the decades-old sub shop and outside under its veranda, celebrating with a sandwich-shaped cake and pictures.
Current-owner Andrea Faw posed for pictures with Larry Johnson, the owner she bought the shop from, and Marion Fairey, one of the two original owners.
Fairey, with her husband Francis Fairey opened the shop in 1980. Johnson bought it in 1990 and sold it to Faw in 2008.
Faw said it was amazing to reach such an impressive anniversary, especially with the difficult times restaurants are currently facing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the years, Sub Express has served celebrities filming movies in Statesville, but Faw said the greatest achievement was staying in business so long.
“This just shows it doesn’t have to be family to pass a business onto,” Downtown Statesville Development Corp. Executive Director Marin Tomlin said while congratulating Faw.
