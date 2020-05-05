A 44-year-old Taylorsville man died in a crash Monday on N.C. 16 in Alexander County Monday.
Herman Lee Gross was pronounced dead at the scene while two others, 31-year-old Beulah Gambill Coley of Taylorsville and her 5-year-old daughter, were seriously injured.
Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Gross was operating a 2000 Honda Accord, traveling north on N.C. 16 near Terrace Lawn Court. Swagger said the Honda ran off the road to the right and Gross over-corrected and the car crossed the center line. He said the Honda collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue.
The Rogue was driven by Coley.
Coley and her daughter were airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Swagger said.
All of those involved were wearing seat belts, he said.
The road was closed for about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.