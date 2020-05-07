A crash Thursday night claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.
Gilberto Hernandez Gonzalez died in the one-vehicle wreck.
North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Chad Crouse said Gonzalez was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck and was traveling north on Interstate 77 near the 62 mile marker. Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Crouse said, the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete culvert.
Crouse said the truck overturned and Gonzalez was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crouse said Gonzalez was living in both Statesville and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.