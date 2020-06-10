Thorlo, Inc., has announced a partnership with Strategic Brand Growth, LLC.
Thorlo, the originator of activity specific performance socks sold throughout the United States and more than 30 countries, through the Thorlo’s shareholders, entered into the partnership with the Delaware company majority owned and managed by Manorhaven Holdings, LLC.
Current Thorlos and Experia performance sock brands will continue to be made in the USA at Thorlo’s manufacturing facilities in Statesville, assuring continuity of design, quality and delivery, according to a news release. Lamour plans to grow the existing core brand business in the USA and other countries, and plans to expand the brand reach to new distribution channels and new products through its superior design, sourcing and marketing capabilities.
“My family and the Thorlo company are excited to be partnering with such quality organizations as Manorhaven and Lamour, and we are particularly pleased to be able to continue to be the makers of the performance sock products that my father invented in 1980 that created what is now a thriving premium sock market worldwide,” stated J. Lynn Thorneburg, Thorlo CEO, in a news release.
“The Thorlos and Experia brands are leaders in the premium sock market and are known for tremendous quality, comfort and protection. We are thrilled to be part of such incredible brands and look forward to continuing the brands’ strong legacy alongside our industry leading partners, Lamour and Thorlo,” Zachary Marans, managing member Manorhaven Holdings, LLC, stated in a news release.
