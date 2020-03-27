The Town of Troutman is working to ease the financial impact on residents — and others — as the COVID-19 threat makes an impact in the community.
The town “realizes that the growing COVID-19 threat level will economically impact many industries, businesses, organizations and citizens of our community,” Mayor Teross Young Jr. stated in a public notice.
The town is revising the utility charges/actions, effective as of Friday morning for the next 60 days.
» In order to encourage all customers to make utility payments online at www.troutmannc.gov;, the $3 on-line service charge is waived; and
» The town will suspend utility cutoffs during this period for non-payment but encourages the customer to call (704) 528-7600 to arrange a bill payment plan; and
» The late payment fee of 10 percent (10%) of bill will be suspended during this period; and
» If there should be a utility reconnect, the fifty-dollar ($50) charge will be waived during this period; and
“As always, we appreciate our community’s understanding in these difficult times,” the notice states.
