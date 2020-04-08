Tractor Supply Company is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers.
“At Tractor Supply, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and today we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” Tractor Supply President and Chief Executive Officer Hal Lawton stated in a news release.
Now, each store will have a dedicated greeter, initiate contact-less curbside pickup with dedicated parking and complete national rollout of buy online same day/next day delivery.
“We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to team members,” he said. “I can’t thank the Tractor Supply team enough for all they have accomplished in the last few weeks. I am incredibly proud of how they have responded to take care of each other and serve our customers.”
Tractor Supply is embarking on its “most ambitious hiring drive ever” with plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers, the release states. These job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety in stores. Candidates can learn more and apply at www.TractorSupply.jobs.
As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions to help assist its employees, customers and communities with the impact of COVID-19, the release states, outlining the following actions:
» Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
» Installing Plexiglas barriers at cashier stands in stores.
» Endorsing the CDC’s social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and team members maintain safe distances.
» Increasing personal protective equipment for employees (gloves, masks, face shields, sanitizer).
» Expediting rollout of contactless payment options (e.g., Apple Pay).
“During these uncertain times and changes to operations, Tractor Supply remains committed to maintaining its everyday low pricing on its consumable, usable and edible merchandise categories,” the release states.
In addition, it has introduced benefit enhancements for employees. It will extend from April 25 to May 9 its previously announced $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all frontline hourly employees, add 100 percent coverage of coronavirus treatment to employees and waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits.
And finally, the company is giving back to local communities. It is donating $500,000 to the existing employee assisted fund to aid employees impacted by the coronavirus and donating $1.5 million committed to the “growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.”
