With NASCAR events postponed and corporate representatives staying home in response to the coronavirus, business at Statesville Regional Airport is down.
Airport Manager John Ferguson said the airport usually saw takeoffs and landings on Thursdays and Sundays related to NASCAR and corporate flights throughout the week.
Corporations that use Statesville’s airport include Ashley Furniture, Cheney Brothers Inc. and Scotts Miracle-Gro. Ferguson said there has been a significant reduction in corporate flights in the last week.
There is also a reduction in fuel income. Ferguson said the organization responsible for fueling and other aircraft services has reduced hours for the time being.
However, airport staff remains at the same levels, and the airport plans to remain open.
“Once this thing is over, we’ll go back to normal,” Ferguson said.
As the company responsible for NASCAR flights, Victory Air is a regular customer of the airport. Manager Mike Colyer said the company has no flights going up right now.
Victory Air also helps university basketball teams travel, but with March Madness canceled as well, the company is grounded.
Employees are still working and getting paid. Colyer said they are doing maintenance on some planes and getting caught up on small jobs.
With NASCAR races currently on hold until May, Colyer said he expects business to pick up again.
“If we ever do get cranked back up, we’ll be extremely busy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.