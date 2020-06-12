A woman described as having a heart for service and a church with a strong community presence were honored at the Troutman Town Council meeting Thursday.
Danyel Miller was recognized as Citizen of the Year and Troutman Baptist Church was named Organization of the Year.
Whitney Fesperman nominated Miller for her volunteerism around the community.
“Danyel Miller has a heart for service,” Fesperman wrote in her nomination. “She is always willing to step up and help out in any way possible. She does so many unseen things for people throughout our community.”
Miller volunteers at Troutman elementary and middle schools by assisting in classrooms, raising money and helping with the yearbook among other acts of kindness.
She also donates her time to Troutman Baptist, organizing community events and helping the children and youth programs. Miller also works with the Good News Club, a free after-school program that takes place once a week.
Miller supports community events and the Troutman Police Department. Fesperman said Miller was always willing to help an ill community member by organizing meals or gathering donations.
“I can think of so many other ways, just small acts of kindness, that she (Miller) does for others that no one ever knows about,” Fesperman said. “She shares and passes this love of service for others along to her children. She is a genuine, selfless and giving lady. She does not require recognition, but she deserves it!”
Emily Watson, Troutman’s Parks and Recreation Director, nominated Troutman Baptist Church.
In her nomination, Watson wrote that the church often partnered with the town, providing volunteers and staff for programs.
“We appreciate this church and all that it does for this community, and the citizens of Troutman,” Watson said. “It deserves to be recognized as Organization of the Year for its strong community presence and desire to be helpful.”
Thursday, council also:
» Approved the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget as presented.
» Approved a five-year contract with Flock Camera Service for license plate reading services.
