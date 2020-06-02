An annual tradition for the past 15 years, the Troutman Independence Day Parade is the latest postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade, traditionally held the Saturday before July 4, has been postponed until Aug. 15.
The parade will start at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds on North Main Street at 11 a.m.
It will travel down Main Street, ending at the American Legion building.
The decision was made to postpone the parade due to the restrictions on large gatherings that are still in place due to the pandemic.
The fireworks that are also held in conjunction with the Independence Day parade are also being postponed until Aug. 15.
The fireworks will be held at dark, around 9:30 p.m. and will be shot off from the fairgrounds.
