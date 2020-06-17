The suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of Lowe’s Home Improvement Wednesday evening was not an explosive device, said Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming.
Fleming said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department bomb squad detonated the device late Wednesday afternoon.
“They determined it was not an explosive device,’ Fleming said.
The incident unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when a Lowe’s employee spotted the package and notified store management, Fleming said. A picture of the device was sent to the TPD and Lowe’s officials evacuated employees and customers, she said.
Fleming said the package did appear to be suspicious and she requested help from CMPD.
She said they responded quickly. “They called me back within in a minute and were on the scene in 30 minutes,” Fleming said. “They kept us informed as to what they were doing.”
Fleming said the incident went as smoothly as possible and she commended the staff at Lowe’s for taking all the proper precautions.
Fortunately, she said, the package was not anything dangerous.
Fleming said the Troutman Fire Department and Iredell EMS were also on the scene for precautionary reasons. “I appreciate them standing by,” she said.
The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.
