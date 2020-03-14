The Troutman Town Council unanimously voted to table discussion on a financial-impact study concerning the town merging with the Troutman Fire Department during the board’s Thursday meeting.
Conversations about transitioning the volunteer fire department to a municipal department started when Iredell County changed its fire tax districts, combining the districts into one. Because Troutman is one of the more populated areas depending on the county’s budget, there were concerns about receiving appropriate funds.
At the town’s February retreat, council members learned about an $18,500 study that would collect information on the fire department and the transition from volunteer to municipal. An advisory firm based in Charlotte, Davenport Lawrence, was to do the study.
Troutman fire Chief Wesley Morris said that, of the county departments, Troutman received the most calls. Statesville’s and Mooresville’s municipal departments receive more calls than Troutman.
Councilwoman Sally Williams asked Morris if TFD’s board would help the town pay for the study.
At the council’s agenda briefing meeting Monday, Morris told the council the department’s board members didn’t want to take any action that would make county officials think the department was working against the county’s wishes because the department is dependent on the county for funding.
While council members thought the study could bring the town useful information, most said they didn’t think the timing was quite right. For now, the town will wait and see if the county gives the department adequate funding.
Interim Town Manager Jim Freeman said a reduced study of the department as it is now could be useful for the fire chief in his negotiations with the county. Freeman suggested the council negotiate with Davenport Lawrence on a cheaper price for a more basic study that included information on the department’s inventory and call volume, among other variables.
Council members decided to wait for the fire chief to request the reduced study in the future.
“Someday down the road, I’m sure Troutman Fire Department will become a municipal department, just not yet,” Councilman Paul Henkel said.
Meeting water and sewer demandsCouncil members also unanimously approved a list of services provided by West Consultants to prepare the town’s water and sewer systems for expected growth.
West estimates the services will cost about $38,000.
During the February retreat, Benjie Thomas of West told council members 3,000 new residential units in various stages of the planning, permitting and construction process are coming to Troutman. The number of connections to the town’s water and sewer system will more than double with these units.
In the last 20 years, Troutman has prepared for this growth. Thomas said it was time for Troutman to make preparations for growth beyond the units currently planned.
Troutman buys water and sewer capacity from Mooresville, Statesville and EnergyUnited.
Preparations include analyses of the different flows into Troutman, appropriate development fees for new customers, and the effect of various outcomes of a pending boundary agreement between Troutman and Statesville. Other preparations include planning for capacity increase at two pump stations, updating the town’s water and sewer capital improvements plan, and working with Mooresville to change the contract between municipalities.
In other business, the council:
» Announced the opening of nominations for citizen and business of the year.
» Recognized newly hired, part-time Troutman police Officer Gina Cranford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.