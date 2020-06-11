Troutman Town Council will vote on the 2020-21 budget on Thursday during the council’s meeting.
Like every other government body in the county, Troutman council members and staff have created a budget with the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in mind. Because of unemployment, a decrease in sales and an inability to disconnect water due to uncollected bills caused by the pandemic, the town is expecting less revenue than usual.
However, the town’s property tax increased 14% compared to last fiscal year.
The budget is more than $7 million. Taxes will not be raised, and the general fund balance reserves won’t be used. However, the sewer rate is proposed to increase two percent.
Proposed expenditures include new part-time positions, a social media internship program and increases in employee pay, retirement and health insurance premiums.
Other expenditures include a contract for license plate readers, police vehicle replacements and hand-held radio replacements for the police department. The planning department will receive an increase in the number of hours a code enforcer is contracted to spend in Troutman, an extraterritorial jurisdiction expansion consultant, assistance with ordinances and the funds to apply for a NCDOT grant for biking and pedestrian accessibility.
The recreation department will receive a new Christmas tree, playground equipment and a ball field with parking.
Before council votes, it will hold a public hearing.
Residents can comment in person if they contact Town Clerk Kim Davis before the meeting at 704-528-7600 or kdavis@troutmannc.gov.
Residents do not have to attend the meeting to submit comments. They can also submit comments via email or letter.
Thursday, council will also:
» Award Citizen and Organization of the Year.
