The members of the fire service across Iredell County are mourning the loss of two men who are consistently described as dedicated and role models.
The influence of J.D. Harris and Sonny Johnson, both members of the fire service who passed away recently, is felt well beyond the two fire departments they served for many years.
Harris, a retired firefighter from the Statesville Fire Department, died Feb. 22 at the age of 83. Johnson, 73, served 47 years at Cool Springs Fire Department and was an active member until his death Tuesday.
Chuck Gallyon, retired Iredell County Fire Marshal and a former firefighter with the Statesville Fire Department, knew both men and said Harris and Johnson were assets to the fire service and their communities.
Harris, he said, was his captain when he came to work the fire department.
“He was a fireman’s captain,” Gallyon said. “If we went out on a call, he went on the call.”
And Johnson, he said, was “one of the good ones. He was always there, doing what needed to be done.”
Jeff Leaptrott, who retired from the SFD as a battalion chief, said he didn’t work with Harris, who retired before Leaptrott started his career. But, he said, he came to know Harris, who would drop by the fire department. Leaptrott said Harris was instrumental in providing history of former firefighters when they passed away.
Another retired firefighter, James Orbison, used one word consistently to describe Harris — outstanding.
Orbison worked with Harris at the fire department for many years and both were involved in the retired firefighter’s association.
“He was an outstanding individual,” he said. “He was an outstanding captain and was an outstanding man in his Christian life.”
Harris was involved in much more than emergency services during his life. An award-winning athlete, he loved sports, particularly Statesville High School Greyhound football.
SHS football coach Randall Gusler said Harris helped as a trainer, and when he could no longer physically work with the team, he was always at the games rooting for the Hounds, varsity and JV.
“He was a passionate Greyhound football fan,” he said. “He loved the Greyhounds.”
Gusler said when Harris was no longer physically able to help at practices, he’d still be there.
“He’d come and sit in his lawn chair and watch the practices,” Gusler said.
In recent years Harris, unable to attend games, would still talk football with Gusler, he said. “J.D. lived up the street from me and I’d stop by and he’d be sitting in his lawn chair and would talk about the team.”
Orbison said Harris will long be remembered for his love of football and the fire service and his loss is difficult to put into words. “I don’t have the words that can really explain his goodness,” Orbison said.
Like Harris, Johnson left an indelible imprint on the fire service, particularly at Cool Springs.
Current chief Andy Webster, who grew up around Cool Springs Fire Department, put it simply.
“I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know Sonny,” he said.
From the beginning of his fire career at Cool Springs, Johnson preferred to be the man behind the scenes, said Maurice Jenkins, a former chief who joined the fire department just a few years before Johnson.
That role is far more important than some might think, Webster said. From providing traffic control at fire or wreck scenes to picking up snacks and drinks for firefighters on a scene, Johnson was invaluable.
“When you’ve been fighting a fire for hours, a cold drink and a snack sure are good,” he said, and Johnson was the man who made certain the firefighters had those items.
And at an age when most firefighters are retired or at least slowing down, Johnson ran nearly any call the department received, Webster said. Any time the tones sounded, Webster said, Johnson was frequently the first to respond.
“At 73 years old, he was still one our best responders,” he said.
Jenkins remembered the last time he rode with Johnson on a call. It was when tornadoes hit the Cool Springs area a few years ago. “Sonny and I got in the squad truck and went down River Hill Road,” he said. They knew Mocksville Highway was blocked by down trees and debris and were planning to circle around to Swann Road.
“We didn’t get very far,” he said. Jenkins said he and Johnson spent about three hours together doing what they could to clear the road and help.
And that’s the legacy both Harris and Johnson leave, both in the fire service and throughout the community.
“They were two of the good ones,” Gallyon said.
