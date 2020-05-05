Two women, one from Hickory and one from Connelly Springs, died in a crash Monday afternoon on Old Shelby Road in Catawba County.
Kasi Nicole Benfield, 37, of Hickory, and Brenda Gilliam Evans, 68, of Connelly Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Swagger said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Mountain Grove Road. A 2013 Nissan, driven by Benfield, was traveling north on Old Shelby Road and crossed the center line in a curve. The Nissan collided with a southbound 2003 Pontiac Montana, driven by Evans, Swagger said.
A passenger in the Pontiac, Sue Ann Howison, 83, of Hickory, was transported by ambulance to Frye Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injures, Swagger said.
Old Shelby Road was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.
