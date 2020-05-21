It’s time to take a moment and honor those lost while serving our country.
Uncle Sam’s Memorial Tribute Display will return to Statesville this weekend.
Originally scheduled to be set up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the event moved to Statesville in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. The multifaceted display will now be located at 800 Bailey Farm Road in Statesville.
The event, honoring Memorial Day, has a trio of objectives. The first involves acknowledging, honoring and remembering all veterans. The second is to teach that freedom is not free and the third is an appreciation for those who have served. Memorial Day remembers those who have lost their lives while serving in a U.S. war.
There is no charge.
It will culminate with a noon ceremony on Monday to honor all war casualties, including the POW MIAs from the Vietnam War.
This event will include the Honor Guard and a 21-gun salute by American Legion Post 113.
Burgess Bailey, founder and organizer of the event, said that social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures will be in place. However, while he considered not having the event this year, he ultimately decided it was necessary.
“We’re looking forward to this,” Bailey said. “No matter what, we have to go on.”
After all, he said, those who died in service to their country did that as well.
“They did not have the choice of working from home,” he said. “These guys paid the ultimate sacrifice for us.”
The Tribute includes a variety of displays, some interactive. The North Carolina Moving Wall lists all Vietnam War casualties in the state. Photos of all casualties associated with North Carolina are showcased. There are also photos of the War Memorial Monuments that are on display in all 100 North Carolina counties, photos of the War Memorial Monuments from the 50 states.
If you want to feel a part of an experience you haven’t personally been able to attend, there is a virtual tour of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., a tour of some Foreign War Memorial Cemeteries, including Normandy Beach (D-Day) in France. A Special Tribute display honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and some video clips from the Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery on December 2018 will also be available.
The display is open Saturday through Monday. From 8 to 10 a.m. each day, it is open only to those 65 and older. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., it is open to the general public.
