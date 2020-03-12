The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced new safeguards aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure risk for two of its most susceptible patient populations: nursing home residents and spinal-cord injury patients.
The VA’s 134 nursing homes are home to more than 41,000 veterans across the country annually.
The residents are predominantly older, and many have multiple complex health conditions, making them particularly vulnerable to infection.
To minimize the risk of exposure, until further notice the VA is taking the following actions:
» All VA nursing homes will adopt a “No Visitor” stance, meaning no outside visitors will be permitted to see residents.
» The only exceptions will be in compassionate cases, when veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units.
» In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific veteran’s room only.
» All VA nursing homes will suspend new admissions.
» VA nursing homes will continue to welcome resident transfers from VA facilities once medical personnel have determined patients are not at risk for infection from COVID-19 or transmitting COVID-19.
» Nursing home staff will be actively screened daily and dedicated to working at Community Living Centers.
“These commonsense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA will make every effort to minimize the impact of these policies on Veterans while putting patient safety first.”
